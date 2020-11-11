NEW ALBANY — At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 33-year U.S. Navy veteran Darrell Neeley started his prayer before the group that had gathered to pay tribute to those that have served their country.
He asked for blessings for the country, and that it remain a place of liberty and justice. Neeley, the post chaplain for VFW Post 1693 in New Albany, also requested special consideration for the soldiers “who made the ultimate sacrifice” and lost their lives.
It wasn’t a traditional commemoration. Typically, speakers offer remarks about the importance of remembering veterans on the day named in their honor. Due to the pandemic, Wednesday brought about an abbreviated version of the event, but the message was clear.
As the sun poked through the clouds on the crisp autumn morning, Post 1693 Commander Jim Dexter orchestrated the service, which included the playing of “Taps” and a 21-gun salute by the post’s Honor Guard.
Several people then proceeded to lay wreaths in front of markers that honor the sacrifices of local soldiers.
After the ceremony, Neeley said he was just happy that the post was again able to get out and pay tribute to veterans. With COVID-19 limiting in-person funeral services for months, the Honor Guard wasn’t able to perform during graveside ceremonies like it typically does during normal times.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve this country,” said Neeley, a New Albany native who left for the Navy in 1983 after graduating from high school.
“I miss it dearly, but now I can pay tribute to these veterans.”
Several veterans were in attendance along with their family members. Multiple elected officials from Floyd County and New Albany were also there.
“These traditions are important and they remind us of the great sacrifices of our forefathers and our fellow citizens,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said after the ceremony.
Gahan and State Rep. Ed Clere remarked that the organizers of the event made the right call by limiting some of the traditional interactions and shortening the program in the wake of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It takes a lot to preserve our Democracy and our veterans lead the way. Let’s not let them down,” Gahan said.
Clere typically speaks during the ceremony, and he said he hopes that the event can return to its normal tradition next year. But regardless of the circumstances, days like Memorial Day and Veterans Day are a time for Americans to pause and be thankful for those who sacrificed for their country, he continued.
“We need to acknowledge our veterans no matter what else is going on,” Clere said. “Despite the pandemic we still came together to acknowledge and thank our veterans and that’s the way it should be.”
Michael Owen brought four members of Cub Scout Pack 4563 from Charlestown to the ceremony. Two second-graders, a first-grader and a kindergarten student observed the ceremony and then walked alongside Owen as they read the memorial plaques and markers in the plaza.
The Cub Scouts are required to attend one event each year related to veterans, but this year was more of a challenge due to cancellations caused by the pandemic. Owen said the group committed to finding an observance because of the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of soldiers and teaching younger generations about the nation’s history.
Part of their guild requires “respect and honor toward God and country, yourself, and your neighbors,” Owen said.
“This is definitely one of the best things to exemplify that,” he said.
“It’s fundamental. You can’t have a nation without knowing where you come from and where you’re going.”
