VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCES
BMV Veterans Day Closure
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours Friday, Nov. 12.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
ALA Unit 42 to honor veterans Nov. 11
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, will serve a complimentary lunch to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m.
Veterans Day menu will be Pork Barbeque Sliders, Mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost for non-veterans will be $6.
Location for the luncheon is William Zeb Longest Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
New Albany Veterans Day Program
A Veterans Day program will be Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza, E. Market St., New Albany.
After the program, members of V.F.W. Post 28, 1930 McDonald Ln., will host a ham steak luncheon with all the trimmings, open to all veterans, noon to 3 p.m.
Floyd County Library Veterans Day celebration
Celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This special concert will include an inspired collection of songs that honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. The concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s upper level area at 180 W Spring St, New Albany. Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-949-3522.
Clark County Museum Veterans Day Salute
Clark County Museum Second Thursdays Program will be a Veterans Day Salute: WWII Comes to Clark County. The program will be on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., at the museum, 725 Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville.
The event is free, seating is limited and refreshments will be served. No charge for the program, donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served,
Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
IUS, Duke Energy to honor military heroes
For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast and Duke Energy will honor veterans who have served and are now serving our country.
A recognition service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus, sponsored by Duke Energy.
The event will include a bell-ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present. The service is free and open to the public and will be socially distanced to help promote a safe atmosphere.
The keynote speaker is John Summerlot, who was presented the Bicentennial Medal for his distinguished service to Indiana University in 2020. He was appointed university assistant director of emergency management and continuity and university coordinator of military and veteran services in 2021.
Sellersburg American Legion honors veterans
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Veterans Day luncheon, Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. All veterans are invited to enjoy a free roast beef lunch. The event is open open to the public for $10 per person.
No print edition Thursday
Due to the postal holiday, there will not be a print edition of Thursday's News and Tribune. Go to www.newsandtribune.com for the latest news.
