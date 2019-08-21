LOUISVILLE — Sheldon Hartsfield has military roots that run exceptionally deep.
Hartsfield, a national deputy and former Missouri state commander for the veterans service organization AMVETS, is the last of a long line of veterans in his family. That line, he said, dates back over 200 years.
After returning home from serving two tours in the Vietnam War, Hartsfield said he had a difficult time adjusting to civilian life — an issue with which many soldiers struggle.
“The biggest pressing issue is we’re losing 22 veterans a day due to suicide," Hartsfield said. "Any veteran who has served in anything traumatic has what we call 'demons' that we fight. I had mine. It was through my participation in organizations like AMVETS that helped me fight my personal demons. It's allowed me to go into schools and talk to kids and be personable. Some years ago, I wasn’t able to do that.”
This week, AMVETS is conducting its 75th National Convention in Louisville. Over 2,000 veterans and their family members are expected to pack into the Galt House on Wednesday, when President Donald Trump is set to speak.
The many veterans traveling into the area said they think of AMVETS as less of an organization and more of a family.
“No matter where I travel in this country, and I travel a lot, when I go to another state’s AMVETS post, I’m treated like family," Hartsfield said. "I’m welcomed, embraced and respected as a veteran. It’s a camaraderie that I only receive from the AMVETS family. And that’s what we call ourselves — a family. We’re all here for the same purpose."
The organization serves a number of purposes within the veterans community. Like Hartsfield, national 1st vice commander Jan Brown said she is equally focused on the high rate of suicide.
“We have a very intense program on suicide awareness and prevention," Brown said. "I’m not sure if you’re aware, but the suicide rate among veterans is astronomically high. They say 22 a day, but that’s what we know about. A lot of states don’t report suicides to the VA, so we don’t know how many more we might have.”
While each generation of veterans is affected by the issue, Brown said suicide is particularly high among veterans of the Vietnam War currently.
“When they came back from war, they were busy trying to establish careers and building families," she said. "Now, they’re all retiring. Some are running out of things to do. They start thinking about what’s going on and not having an outlet to deal with it. We’re trying to find different ways."
Brown has explored a number of avenues to help veterans acclimate to post-war life. Some of those include alternative treatments, like yoga and tai chi.
To evolve with the times, AMVETS has upped its social media presence to connect with veterans, Brown said. With the increased visibility of problems affecting women — both in civilian and military life — the organization is also stepping up its efforts to identify and foster help on those issues.
One way it has approached this is by pushing for Congress to pass legislation, specifically the ROSE Act of 2019, named in honor of World War I nurse Rose Heavren.
"We’re concentrating on issues with women veterans," Brown said. "Instead of taking each individual issue, we want to have a comprehensive study commissioned through Congress to find all the issues that women veterans are facing right now. They have a really high rate of unemployment, sexual trauma and suicide."
Brown also hopes to push another initiative called Save a Warrior.
“It is a really intense suicide prevention program and PTSD issues program run out of Ohio," she said. "It’s a peer-to-peer group. It’s not professionals. They have a very high success rate with people dealing with their issues.”
Though professional help is pertinent to the cause, one of the biggest things AMVETS members said helps them is being surrounded by other veterans.
“I was at a dinner probably 15 years ago, and a Gulf War vet came in," Brown said. "He was talking about how important it was for him to have a place to go to talk to other veterans and not be judged. He could talk about his experiences. It didn’t matter if the guy next to him was a Korea, Vietnam or World War II vet."
The reason for this, Hartsfield added, is that veterans know what each other has been through. With that experience comes an extra layer of understanding.
“We trust ourselves," Hartsfield said. "I am not the only person that feels the way that I feel. We are more comfortable amongst ourselves. If you just came back from Afghanistan and came into my post, we’re going to put our arms around you. We’re going to help you through it. You’re going to trust us, because we’ve been there and done that. No matter what era you served, we understand."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.