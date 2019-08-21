Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.