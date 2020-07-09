NEW ALBANY — Clinten Hamilton is a regular volunteer at Hope Southern Indiana, and Thursday afternoon he was stuffing backpacks with school supplies.
“It helps to be connected to the community and to give you a purpose,” said Hamilton, who was joined by other residents of Liberty Place at Hope Southern Indiana to fill backpacks for students in need as they prepare for the school year ahead.
Liberty Place is a residential facility for veterans in New Albany.
Brian Adams was another vet volunteering his time Thursday.
“I have two kids myself and I know how important it is to get supplies,” he said.
The volunteers joined Hope Southern Indiana staff in packing 500 backpacks with supplies for local children.
“The need is very great this year because of COVID,” said Hope Southern Indiana Program Coordinator Olivia Hartman.
She said parents are already struggling with a variety of problems due to the pandemic.
“We don’t want this to be something they have to worry about,” Hartman said of the school supplies.
The backpacks and the supplies cost about $11,000. Donations were accepted at six different locations, and area churches also provided monetary support along with some funding from Hope Southern Indiana for the project.
Churches typically collect a lot of supplies for the back-to-school effort, but with many closed in recent months due to the pandemic, Hartman said several chose to donate money this year.
“Everyone has very much pulled together this year to help us out and we very much appreciate it,” Hartman said.
The backpack program is in addition to the $10,000 in school supplies Hope Southern Indiana will be donating to local schools. Crayons, pencils, pens are among the items that will be donated, and the need is expected to be greater this school year due to regulations put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
“They may not be able to share supplies like they’re used to,” said Hope Southern Indiana Executive Director Angie Graf.
Yet another program by Hope Southern Indiana to aid local youths is also ongoing. Clothe a Teen is an initiative to provide 250 students with a $100 clothing voucher so they can purchase new garments before heading back to school.
Hope Southern Indiana has raised about $20,000 of the $25,000 needed to meet the goal for Clothe a Teen. Just like with the school supplies, Graf said the aim is alleviate another burden for parents with the clothing program.
“We don’t want the parents to worry about how they’re going to clothe their kids,” she said.
Schools provide guidance on who receives the donations, and Hope Southern Indiana is accepting clothing, supplies and money for the projects.
Graf emphasized that the veterans from Liberty Place have played an instrumental role in helping the organization with several initiatives.
“They want to give back to the community,” Graf said. “Liberty Place has really been a good collaboration for Hope Southern Indiana.”
For donation information, go to hopesi.org.
