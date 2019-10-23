JEFFERSONVILLE — After months of delays, a major roadway project is wrapping up in Jeffersonville.
Upgrades to a portion of Veterans Parkway that stretches from Woehrle Road to Holmans Lane are expected to be complete by Oct. 28.
The $6 million project should improve traffic flow and accessibility in a section of the city that has seen significant development in recent years, with $3.5 million allocated toward Veterans Parkway and $2.5 million for the ongoing work on Holmans Lane. City officials hope to see the latter finished by the end of the year.
"That's one project that's encompassing two very well-traveled roads," Mayor Mike Moore said. "It's a significant project. I"m glad we've gotten it accomplished."
According to Moore, both roadways see in excess of 20,000 cars a day. To complement the newly constructed shopping centers and existing amenities in the area, he said it was important to bring the roads to the 21st century, something that had been put off for decades.
That meant bringing in new lanes going in each direction, gutters, sidewalks and street lighting, similar to the recently wrapped 10th Street improvements. Now, the corridor will be better equipped to handle future development.
"This was an old country road that was brought in as the city began to grow in the 1980s," Moore said. "If you don't widen the roads and improve the infrastructure, your city is going to fall far behind. This improvement will allow more growth to come for the next 30 to 40 years."
Engineer Jorge Lanz of Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz said the project was originally slated for a July completion, but delays with utility relocation caused it to be pushed back multiple times.
Since the road was widened, existing utilities had to be moved farther out to clear the way for construction crews.
"They're not only moving the utilities, but they're looking to the future so they don't have to go out there again if we have a big development somewhere," Lanz said.
A helpful change brought by the project, he added, was the conversion of turning lanes into hybrid lanes that will also carry through traffic. Before, drivers turning onto sections of Veterans Parkway would have to immediately shift lanes upon entering the roadway.
One of the final pieces to come will be street lights, which will be installed by Duke Energy.
"Once that's done, it'll really dress up the project," Lanz said.
Now that the work is winding down, Moore said he is excited to open the road to the public. He expects to stage a celebration in the next two weeks.
"You've got two schools, you've got multiple churches, and it's easy access to the interstates," he said. "With all the growth and development that's been happening, this was a project that was needed. Instead of doing our infrastructure needs after the growth, we're getting it taken care of before the growth. I'm happy to say that we got it done."
