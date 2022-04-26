CLARKSVILLE — The Indiana Department of Transportation and contractor Midwestern Electric plan to close Veterans Parkway on the west side of Interstate 65 in Clarksville on Thursday night for removal of a damaged overhead sign structure.
The road will close at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday evening and reopen by 6 a.m. Friday morning. Motorists should use an alternate route during the closure.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling near active work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
TrafficWise: 511in.org
