Female Veterans will be the focus of the Town of Clarksville’s annual Celebration of Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial, 2000 Broadway Street behind Town Hall.
The theme for the 2022 celebration will be “80 Years of Women in the Military,” and will feature a nearly all-female line-up of speakers, singers, and other participants.
The keynote address will be given by Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, USMC Ret. McGrath served more than 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, flying more than 89 missions as a pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan. She later went on to run for Senate and started a non-profit organization.
The event will also include a color guard, the playing of TAPS, and a performance of harpist and singer Erin Hill who is based out of New York City, Chicago, and Louisville. She’s had a #1 album on the Billboard world chart and has played with Cyndi Lauper, Kanye West, Enya, Moby, Sinead O’Connor, a-ha, Josh Groban, and Jewel. She has also performed for celebrities, two First Ladies, and royalty.
All local Veterans and residents are welcome to attend this special celebration.
