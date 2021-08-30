JEFFERSONVILLE — Court documents released Monday identify the woman stabbed to death at a Jeffersonville laundromat Friday as 50-year-old Yolanda Fischer, an employee of the business.
Jeffersonville police responded to the 1500 block of East 10th Street just before 6 p.m. Friday after Fischer called 911 to report that a woman was armed and chasing her. First responders arrived within two minutes to find the victim with a "large puncture wound to her sternum and a slashing cut to the right side of her neck, court records show. She was transported to Clark Memorial Health but succumbed to her injuries.
Alexandra L. Gales, 29, has been charged with murder after multiple witnesses say they observed her chasing Fischer and ultimately stabbing her, following an argument that started in the laundromat when the victim had asked her to leave.
Police say Gales admitted to the stabbing, saying "I don't regret my actions and I will just have to take whatever consequences come from this and it is as simple as that," she said, according to court records, and when police asked how she would feel if she knew the woman had died, said "I don't care.
"Why would I be sorry? I am always proud to defend myself..."
During an initial hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Gales told Special Judge Susan Orth that she did not intend to hire an attorney, nor need a public defender appointed. Before the end of the hearing, However, she agreed to the public defender. Orth entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and she is being held without bond. A just trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.
This story will be updated.
