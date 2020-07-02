JEFFERSONVILLE — A man who died Wednesday following a dog attack in Jeffersonville has been identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Officer confirmed that 62-year-old Donald Ryan was the victim in the attack in the 800 block of Larkspur Drive. An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon.
Jeffersonville Police responded to the scene on a report of a dog attack in progress. There, officers found Ryan, who was being attacked by a large pit bull, which was later confirmed to be his dog. An officer used pepper spray on the dog, which was unsuccessful, before shooting the dog to end the attack. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog also died.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Joshua Schiller said today that the department is investigating specifics to try to learn more about what may have happened. This will include seeking the dog's history and whether there had been any previous incidents of violent behavior.
