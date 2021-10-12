JEFFERSONVILLE — Investigators have released the identity of a woman fatally stabbed Monday morning in Jeffersonville; the suspect arrested in connection with it has been formally charged with murder.
Court records show police responded around 6 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 200 block of National Avenue in Northtown Terrace on a report of an accidental stabbing. On arrival, they found Corlaysia Meaux unconscious and responsive on the kitchen floor with a stab wound in her chest. Tynae R. Couts, the 21-year-old resident of the home, was found rendering aid to Meaux when police arrived.
The victim was transported to Clark Memorial Health where she was pronounced dead. Couts, who was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with murder and a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement, initially told police the victim had stabbed herself. On searching the unit, detectives found blood near the back door of the kitchen and a puncture mark in the door itself, which they say was consistent with the knife found on scene.
While talking with police, court records show Couts eventually told them she had accidentally stabbed the victim near the stove in the kitchen following an altercation outside. However police say evidence pointed to the stabbing having taken place in another part of the kitchen.
An initial hearing is expected this afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.