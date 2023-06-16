SOUTHERN INDIANA — Getting a chimney or dryer vent cleaned is something most people may not think about until it becomes a crisis, but Victory Chimney Sweeps wants to change that.
Victory Chimney Sweeps was founded by Victor Aemmer and his wife Kaylee. Victor has worked as a professional chimney sweep for almost 10 years.
He started with a different company, but once he felt that he had learned and grew as much as he could there, Victor decided it was time to create his own business.
Victor and Kaylee worked together for four months to open Victory Chimney Sweeps on May 9. They service Southern Indiana as well as Louisville Metro areas.
“I decided the best thing for me and my family was to start our own business and it’s been a blessing,” Victor said. “We believe in honesty and integrity, never trying to sell somebody something they don’t need.”
All they want to do with this business is give people peace of mind when it comes to burning their wood, gas or even using their dryer.
Services they provide are chimney and dryer vent cleanings, wood stove sales and services, inspections and estimates and more.
“Just about anything and everything that has to do with the chimney or wood burner we take care of,” Victor said.
He started cleaning chimneys when he was 18 and found a love for it that soon became his passion.
“I enjoyed the customer service, interacting with the customer and letting them know the issues if there are any, and what I can do to help them,” Victor said. “If there’s any way I can help somebody, especially in this field, that’s what I’m here for.”
Since they opened, they have become members of the National Chimney Sweep Guild. This is a non-profit trade association that promotes the success of chimney and venting businesses. Victor also has been trained at the Chimney Safety Institute of America.
The National Fire Protection Agency recommends that people get their wood burning appliances and dryer vents checked yearly. This does not mean to get cleaned yearly, just to get checked for build-up.
“For a wood-burning appliance, it’s a lot more important because of the creosote build-up that can happen and potentially catch your house on fire,” Victor said.
Creosote is a black, tar-like substance that forms inside a chimney when smoke does not entirely escape the chimney. The more it builds up, the more likely it could cause a fire.
Since following his passion and opening the business, his wife Kaylee has supported him all the way.
“I’m just excited to see where it goes. He’s worked pretty hard on it, and he loves what he does,” Kaylee said. “I’m just happy to be here.”
