CHARLESTOWN — Nearly two months after the armed robbery at Sunoco, off Market Street in Charlestown, an arrest has been made.
Travis Murphy was arrested Tuesday afternoon for level 3 and level 5 armed robbery, according to Maj. Jason Broady with the Charlestown Police Department. Broady said he believes Murphy is the sole person behind the Oct. 7 robbery.
Due to the nature of the crime and past photos of Murphy holding a gun on social media postings, Broady said the Southeast Regional SWAT team was called in to serve the arrest warrant at Murphy's home, off Woodridge Drive, in Charlestown. Broady said Murphy surrendered without incident.
Nearby Charlestown Middle School was put on a 'shelter in place' as a precautionary, according to school officials. Broady said Murphy has a history of running from police and has a past conviction of armed robbery.
"I honestly don't think that he robbed that store out there," said Tiarra Murphy, Travis's sister, who was across the street during the SWAT situation. "They said they have DNA. But honestly, if they have DNA, they have everybody else's DNA in the store, because we all go in there all the time."
Broady said he can't comment on specific evidence.
"We do have a pretty good amount of evidence that links Mr. [Travis] Murphy to the robbery," Broady said.
Broady said no guns were found in the home.
"That's not unusual," he explained, saying weapons used in crimes are often disposed of shortly after.
Broady said the Clark County Sheriff's Department also assisted in the arrest.
