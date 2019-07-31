Anna K. Calloway, nee Kessler, AKA Grannie Annie, 95 of Jeffersonville, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ivy J. Kessler and Pauline Kinser Kessler. On December 3, 1948, she marri…