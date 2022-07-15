NEW ALBANY — Vikas Singh, MD, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology, 2109 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiology.
Dr. Singh provides comprehensive treatment for cardiovascular disorders, coronary artery disease and vascular and adult congenital heart disease. He performs minimally invasive structural procedures such as TAVR, MitraClip, Watchman and ASD/PFO/PDA closures.
His professional training includes: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi; Structural Heart Diseases and Percutaneous Valve Technologies research fellowship, University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital; Internal Medicine Residency, University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital; Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital; Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School; and Structural Heart Disease Fellowship, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
He holds certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Interventional Cardiology, American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine and Diplomate, Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.
Dr. Singh has a long list of honors including Chief fellow, Cardiovascular Disease, University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital; Thomas A. Curtis Outstanding Cardiovascular Fellow award; and the Herman K. “Chip” Gold, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School Young Investigator award.
To make an appointment with Dr. Singh, call 812-948-2232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.