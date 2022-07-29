The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center is developing a Memorial Area in front of the museum to honor firefighters from Southern Indiana and other areas for their vital service to all.
This special area has been made possible through a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and through gifts from many other generous donors.
The memorial includes a large boulder with a brass plaque showing the Firefighter Maltese Cross and stating, “With deep gratitude, we honor all firefighters for their great courage, dedication, and sacrifice.”
There also are several vintage light poles given from the estate of Doug Dauenhauer, a new flagpole for a U.S. flag and a Maltese Cross flag, large firefighter photos on the Museum’s front windows, and other decorations.
