The Vintage Fire Museum on its annual “Appreciation Day” honored Jamey Aebersold for the remarkable benefits he has brought to this community and for his special support of the Museum.
Not only is Aebersold a renowned jazz musician whose ensemble regularly brings spectacular music to events, he is also a famous jazz educator whose marvelous writings and recordings are widely used throughout the world. He especially loves helping young people to get started in jazz and to polish their skills. He doesn’t reserve his extraordinary skills only for national and international occasions, but he is exceedingly generous in making time for audiences in this community.
The Vintage Fire Museum has benefitted directly from the beautiful jazz events he has brought to key events. He has done so for years — coupling this with wonderful financial contributions.
Aebersold also devotes great energy to promoting key causes. An example is his dedication to making everyone aware of the great dangers in smoking, and he has been doing this for a long time with significant success.
He also has quite a remarkable hobby — he records the number of free throws he has made in a row (53!) and the number of 3-pointers made in a row from random spots (26!!).
We are very happy to honor Jamey Aebersold with this award, and we know that people far and wide share our appreciation and thankfulness.
