JEFFERSONVILLE — The Vintage Fire Museum and Education Center will remain in Jeffersonville after a unanimous vote by the organization’s board of directors.
“The Vintage Fire Museum is pleased to announce that plans have developed to enable the museum to continue and to advance in downtown Jeffersonville directly across Spring Street from its current location,” states a news release issued by the organization this week.
“We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to serve the Kentuckiana community and to receive visitors from across the nation and world.”
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted in November to end its lease agreement with the museum. In doing so, the commission gave the museum board a 180-day notice to vacate the Spring Street location.
City officials said the building at 723 Spring St. is a valuable property that has been eyed by several developers for potential commercial use. The organization paid $500 annually to lease the building, but it did make about $100,000 in improvements.
The museum was initially located in New Albany before the board approved moving the collection to Jeffersonville in 2013.
Before the commission’s decision, the organization had already purchased a building across the street at 706 Spring St. The initial plan was to use the space as a fire education center and memorial garden. Instead, the building will house a fire safety area as well as the engines and other equipment being displayed at the current site.
Curt Peters, president of the museum’s board of directors, said Friday that most of the fire apparatuses and vintage equipment will be stored or displayed at the new location. The organization is looking for a place where it can store five engines that are typically used during parades.
Work is underway at the new site to prepare for the move. One of the board members, Jeff Rider, has been busy constructing additions for the safety and education area.
One portion will be a mock bedroom where a person will be asked to check for clues about where a fire is located before deciding on the route to take to escape safely.
Adjacent to that space will be a mock kitchen that will, like the bedroom, present different scenarios so that a person can be educated on how to escape a blaze without injury.
The display area will be toward the rear of the building, and there will also be a gift shop inside. Peters said the board still intends to install a memorial garden on the street-side of the property to pay homage to firefighters.
The museum is also playing a role in the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Jeffersonville Fire Department in 2021.
The board is hopeful to have the move completed and the new space ready to go by April.
“We are going to be staying open throughout with our regular hours,” Peters said.
A capital campaign provided the funding for the new site. With over $275,000 raised, the organization is about at the halfway mark for its fundraising goal.
“We’re moving forward and we’re very excited and happy that we can be here,” Peters said. “We are appreciate of the support we’ve received from all of the communities.”
For more information, go to the website vintagefiremuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.