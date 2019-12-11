JEFFERSONVILLE — With the red paint worn off in parts, revealing the naked metal underneath, fire truck toys dating back to the 1920s sit stationary on a table.
The once beloved children's toys are now treasured memories of the past, on display for people to view for a limited time at the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville.
The collection of 26 trucks is all courtesy of Jeff Riding, who has approximately 4,000 fire truck toys at his Uniontown home.
Riding said he started collecting as a child.
"We restored antique cars and we'd go to the car swap meets and there'd be toys laying everywhere, you know, all kinds of toys, but fire trucks are what I was interested in and I started buying toys and just kind of got out of control!" Riding said with a laugh. "I bought them for a quarter, dollar, just not very much money, and just kind of became obsessed to see how many I could get!"
The toys on display range in age and size, with some being as big as 2 feet long with a seat attached to the top, meant for a child to sit and ride along.
"[They] represent toys of the ’20s up to the middle ’50s and the time period that I really liked the best," Riding said.
Riding, who is on the Vintage Fire Museum board, decided to display part of his collection for the holiday season at the museum for visitors to see.
"Toys and fire trucks, they go along with Christmas," he said.
"They will remind some people of the toys that they may have known when they were children a long time ago," said Curtis Peters, board chair for the museum. "They're all very valuable."
Looking at the collection, Peters pointed to one that matches the real fire truck, the American LaFrance, parked behind it. The real truck is one that was also photographed during the 1921 flood.
Many of the toys on display are all original, still proudly showing their wear from years of use. A few of them are back to being bright and shiny, having been restored by Riding.
In addition to the special collection, the museum is hosting a Snacks with Santa event this Saturday, when children can climb up on a firetruck to get a photo taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We have Santa on an old vintage truck that is also about 100 years old," Peters said. "The children, one by one, get up there with him and can have their picture taken and receive a toy. It’s just a lot of fun for the kids and for their parents and grandparents."
Admission for the event is the same as regular admission, which is $6 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-15, and free for those under 3 years old. The museum, located at 723 Spring St. in Jeffersonville, is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.