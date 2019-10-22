NEW ALBANY — For Avshalom "Avshi" Weinstein and his father, Amnon Weinstein, their restoration of violins has been their way of preserving the stories of Jewish musicians who faced the horrors of the Holocaust.
Although it is difficult to comprehend the sheer magnitude of lives lost during the genocide — an estimated six million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime — Avshi hopes the stories behind their collection of violins will help people understand the lives of the individuals who faced these atrocities.
"The thing is, usually when you talk about the Holocaust and Second World War, you're talking about numbers that none of us can understand," he said. "Nobody knows what six million people looks like... But when you break it into stories, into individual people, it has a different way of touching you. You can understand it, maybe, just a little bit better."
He shared many of these stories at Monday's Violins of Hope presentation at the Floyd County Library in New Albany. Avshi, a third-generation Israeli violin maker, works with his father, Amnon, who has spent two decades locating and repairing violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Together, the father and son founded the Violins of Hope, which has toured across the world to share the stories of the violins they have restored and collected.
Monday's presentation was one of many Violins of Hope programs taking place in Louisville and Southern Indiana this month. The collection of more than 50 instruments will be on display at the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville until Oct. 27.
The Floyd County Library event featured a performance with one of the Violins of Hope instruments by a Louisville Orchestra musician. During the program, Avshi told the tales of many Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, including the stories behind several of the instruments in the Violins of Hopes collection, instruments that survived concentration camps, pogroms and other atrocities. In many cases, the violinists, themselves, did not survive.
During the Holocaust, Nazis "used and abused music" at concentration camps and death camps, Avshi said, and Auschwitz had about seven or eight orchestras. One of the previous owners of a violin in the collection was forced to perform his violin as prisoners were marched to their deaths during brutal executions.
The violin brought to Monday's presentation belonged to a man named Feivel Wininger, who lived in Romania with his wife, infant daughter and parents before the Holocaust.
He and his family, along with thousands of other Jews, were deported by train, and after a grueling exodus, the family ended up in a Ukrainian ghetto. There, Wininger met a judge from his hometown, who recognized him as a musician and gave him a violin. He would play the violin in exchange for food and firewood, and although the valuable instrument was later taken from him, he found one, which later became part of the Violins of Hope collection.
"This was the instrument he played for the rest of the war," Avshi said. "He called this violin his friend, and by being able to play it, he brought enough food and firewood that him and 16 other family members stayed alive."
After the war ended, Wininger immigrated to Israel, and as he was turning 90 years old, his daughter, Helen, also a Holocaust survivor, asked her father what he wanted for his birthday. He told his daughter that he wanted to play his violin again, so she brought the instrument to the Weinsteins' workshop.
At first, she didn't share her father's story behind the violin, and the violin-makers recommended she purchase another violin instead of repairing the old one. But he wanted the exact instrument that had helped him and his family get through the Holocaust.
"He says, 'No, you don't understand; I want my violin, my friend,'" Avshi said. "So she came back to our workshop, gave us the book [about the family's experience during the Holocaust], told us the whole story, finally. And then, we restored his instrument, and he was the happiest child you've ever seen at 90 years old. Of course, he couldn't play that much anymore, but he would take the violin out every day and play a little bit, talk to it and simply spend time with his friend."
Avshi also shared the stories of his own family's devastating losses during the Holocaust. Amnon's parents, Moshe and Golda, fled to Palestine in 1938, when Moshe opened his violin shop in Tel Aviv and started collecting violins. They would later learn that hundreds of their family members were killed during the Holocaust.
"There are two types, basically, of survivors — those who talked about what happened to them, and those who never said one word," Avshi said. "My grandparents never said one word about their families."
Avshi's other grandparents also faced the horrors of the Holocaust. His grandfather Asael Bielski was a Jewish resistance fighter portrayed in the 2008 film "Defiance."
As the violins in the collection continue to make music, Avshi hopes they will bring forth a greater understanding of the past.
"It's not only sharing the family stories," he said. "It's to make sure that people don't forget. If we remember the mistakes done in the past, hopefully we'll be smart enough in the future not to have them done again."
