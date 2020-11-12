JEFFERSONVILLE — Greater Clark County Schools announced Thursday that the eLearning period at Jeffersonville High School will extend to the next week.
On Tuesday, Jeffersonville High School switched to remote learning for the rest of the week due to the amount of staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, and eLearning will now continue next week from Nov. 16-20.
Transportation to and from Prosser Career Education Center will continue for Jeffersonville High School students.
This week, Borden-Henryville School Corp. also announced a transition to district-wide eLearning through the end of the week due to staffing shortages.
Clarksville Community Schools, Silver Creek Primary and Silver Creek Elementary are completing eLearning for the same reason — Clarksville Community Schools is scheduled to resume in-person learning next week, and the Silver Creek schools will return Nov. 24.
