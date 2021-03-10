SOUTHERN INDIANA — The fourth of 10 public meetings across Indiana designed to gather input for 2021's Congressional redistricting will focus on District 9 in Southern Indiana and will be held virtually from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight.
The meetings, hosted by the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) will be collecting public testimony from Hoosiers across the state over the next month, which will then be shared with legislators before the redistricting process begins.
"It is crucial that legislators know what is important to voters, because redistricting will impact federal and state legislative districts for the next 10 years," according to the release.
The ICRC hopes to demonstrate that when redistricting is done by a diverse and multi-partisan team of Hoosiers in a transparent process that encourages public participation, it yields districts that are better for voters, according to a news release.
The first step in the process is to gather public input from Indiana residents about criteria that should be used to draw electoral district maps.
"For example, should districts emphasize compactness? What about competition—should maps be drawn to encourage political competition? How about incumbency status, should districts be drawn “incumbent blind?” What are the communities of interest in each Congressional district (e.g., racial, social, urban, rural)—should they be kept intact or should they be divided?," according to the release.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ypq2kam2. A registration screen will prompt entry of the registrant's name and email address, and a Zoom link will be emailed to that address.
The Leagues of Women Voters of Bloomington-Monroe County, Brown County, and South Central Indiana, together with the Monroe County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Organization for Women (NOW), and Reverse Citizens United (RUC) are partnering in extending this invitation to all who reside in their shared Congressional District 9.
