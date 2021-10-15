Lora Clark, Executive Director of LifeSpan Resources, has announced that this year’s Voice and Vino at the Casino will be live and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
The event will be at Caesars of Southern Indiana Tuesday, Oct. 26 and promises to be an evening focused on having fun and seeing who can raise the most money, Clark said. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning around 6:15 p.m.
In addition to a wine pull and wine tasting that has been held at Caesars of Southern Indiana over the past years, the 2021 event will also feature a silent auction, a raffle and eight local performers battling to bring home the Voice and Vino Trophy and have bragging rights for raising the most money for LifeSpan Resources.
“We are so happy and excited to be back with a live show again,” said Clark.
The four local celebrity judges this year are Mark Maxwell from Maxwell’s House of Music and The Crashers; Sydney Magers, winner of the 2019 Voice and Vino; T.C. Baker, Chaplain of Adaptive Hospice and winner of 2020 Virtual Voice and Vino, and Lori Unruh, creator of Cadellas Jewelry.
And, of course, said Clark, the red swivel chairs will be back, just like on the NBC TV Show “The Voice.”
This year’s performances will feature local talent from eight performers. They include orthodontist, Doctor Seth Ernstberger; Alec Olinger, who is now finishing his MBA; Floyd County Assessor James Sinks; Realtor and musician Matt Williams; Samtec Custom Design Engineer and lead vocalist for the Mad Taxpayers Kevin Bratcher; End of Life Coach Ashleigh Skaggs; Investment adviser Greg Nash, and physician alignment manager and part of a traveling trio called Ladies of Liberty, Angie Glotzbach.
All monies raised will go to support the services offered by LifeSpan Resources, a non-profit agency serving the elderly and those with disabilities in the southern Indiana area. The agency’s mission is promoting independent living for people of all ages.
For more information, become a sponsor or to purchase a table at the event, you can go to LifeSpan Resources’ website at www.lsr14.org or call LifeSpan Resources Director of Development Melissa Richardson at 812-206-7960.
