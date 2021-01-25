You are the owner of this article.
VOLLEYBALL: Mother who served as inspiration to Pioneers passes away

The Providence volleyball team gathers around a sign honoring Regina Hottois, the mother of senior defensive specialist, Sophia.

A woman whose fight against cancer served as an inspiration for the Providence volleyball team this past season has passed away. 

Regina Hottois died Friday. She was 47. 

Hottois was an avid supporter of the Pioneers. Her daughter, Sophia, was one of six seniors on the team that lost in five sets to eventual state champion Yorktown in the Class 4A Jennings County Semistate on Oct. 31. 

Regina Hottois head shot

Regina Hottois

Visitation for Hottois will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road in New Albany. 

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. 

