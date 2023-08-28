SOUTHERN INDIANA — An upcoming event will bring together volunteers to clean up litter across the riverfront in Clark and Floyd counties.
The annual Ohio River Sweep will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at various locations in Southern Indiana. The local event is part of a multi-state effort led by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), which organizes volunteer events across six states.
Organizations such as OHM Advisors, Friends of the Ohio River Greenway, River Heritage Conservancy and local municipalities are coordinating the event.
The meet-up locations include the New Albany Amphitheatre, the Croghan Paddling Launch in Clarksville and Ashland Park in Clarksville. Trash bags and gloves will be provided at the event.
Ed Siewert, the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) coordinator for the City of Jeffersonville, noted the importance of keeping litter out of waterways, including streams and the drainage system.
"It's not just our rivers," Siewert said. "It's our streams and all of our drainage system — the drains that are on the streets, they all lead to the river, and so everything that we pour on the street and everything that we pour into the grass makes its way to the river. And so keeping trash and debris and liquids out of our drainage system and keeping it out of the river keeps our rivers and our streams healthy."
He said although drinking water is filtered and cleaned, "we need to keep it clean before it even gets to our drinking water."
"So the river sweep event is about getting trash out of our river, but it's a bigger idea of educating people and making people aware of the need for clean water," Siewert said.
River Heritage Conservancy will lead the cleanup effort at Croghan Launch, a paddling launch site on Silver Creek that is part of the future Origin Park.
Kristin Faurest, development associate with River Heritage Conservancy, said the nonprofit is "really glad and honored to be joining this great group of other nonprofit and governmental organizations that are working to clean up our Ohio River."
She referenced an American Rivers report that described the Ohio River as the second most endangered river in the country.
"So it's second only to the Colorado River in terms of endangerment from climate change, pollution and many other unfortunate factors," Faurest said. "So we think it's really important to demonstrate some leadership in river stewardship."
River Heritage Conservancy is partnering with a group from The Healing Place for the cleanup for the second year. The local organization provides services for people recovering from addiction.
"They just work so hard," Faurest said. "They are all working together to recover from addiction. They have extremely strong bonds, and that means that when they go out and work on a project together, they are just incredibly supportive and ambitious in what they're doing."
Siewert and Debby McGrath, executive director of the Clark County Recycling District, will be educating people at Ashland Park about ways to keep water clean.
"I'm excited to have the recycling district there because recycling oil and different pollutants and keeping that out of our waterways is kind of key to keeping the waterways clean," Siewert said.
Chris Moore, director of the Floyd County Stormwater Department, said the Ohio River Sweep is a "community outreach event."
"We try to get the community involved to help pick up litter and stuff along the Ohio River, so having a clean Ohio River helps promote clean living in our area and everything else," he said. "This year, with the help of Jeffersonville, Clarksville, [River Heritage Conservancy] and the Ohio River Greenway group, this is probably the largest river sweep we would have to date."
The Floyd County Stormwater and Floyd County Solid Waste departments will hand out educational materials at the New Albany riverfront.
The event will have opportunities for people of all skill levels to pick up litter, Siewert said.
"For the people who are not able to get to some of the more dangerous areas, we can find areas along the river that are safer, because we'll be picking up along the Greenway," he said. "And then people who are more adventurous can go down closer to the river's edge and get trash out of the river."
In terms of litter, Faurest said "all kinds of things" can be found along the riverfront.
"Single-use plastics are a terrible problem," she said. "The last time we did this, we had most of an entire abandoned car dismantled and pulled out of our woods. If you go down in our property close to Silver Creek and you look up in one of our trees, you can see this ginormous wooden spool — like one of those industrial spools — and it's up in a tree. So that shows you just the sheer force of the river when we have these severe floods and it just washes everything away."
Organizers will provide a list of safety instructions at the beginning.
"Everybody has to wear gloves, and we encourage people to wear long sleeves, long pants because of poison ivy and sturdy shoes because they're walking around in the woods," Faurest said. "Just in general, this is a great opportunity to not only clean up our properties but call attention to the importance of all of us being good river stewards."
