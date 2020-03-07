NEW ALBANY — New Albany resident Doneiska Hardin has been working hard this week with teams of women in the community to start building her own home.
She is a single mother of two sons, and later this year, she will become a homeowner and move into her new house with her family.
This week, a coalition of local women are volunteering with Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana to build panels for a home that will be built and sold to Hardin this year. The event is part of Habitat for Humanity’s International Women’s Week build event, which features 6,000 female volunteers in 200 communities across the world. The international events are sponsored by Lowe’s.
This week’s event served as a kickoff to this year’s annual Women Build project and the Southern Indiana organization’s building season. Volunteers gathered Thursday and Friday to begin construction of the panels, and the work continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in a garage on the Baptist Health Floyd property. Habitat for Humanity expects to begin framing the house in New Albany this summer and complete it by the fall.
The three-day building event features women-led teams of volunteers, who are also raising money for the home. Each fundraising team has a goal of $1,000, and the organization hopes to raise a total of $50,000 for this building project, according to Nichole Jones, program coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd. As of Friday morning, there were about 10 teams involved in the project.
Jones said the event is meant to empower and bring together women in the community.
“In construction, it’s often a misconception that women aren’t involved, and we just like to prove with our Women Build across the country and [internationally] that women are just as capable and have been doing this for as many years as men have,” she said. “It’s a project of women helping women.”
Hardin said it was meaningful for her to participate in the building of her own home, and she was inspired to see women coming together for the project.
“It’s really impactful to myself and my family and the whole community, especially with it being International Women’s Week,” Hardin said. “A lot of times women are pitted against each other, so for people in all walks of womanhood to come in and focus on this event, not just for me, but for other people within the Habitat program, is just awesome.”
Mark Truman, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd, said the hospital staff was excited to be part of the Women Build project and donate the space for the event.
“The [hospital] is one of the core pieces of the community, and we have a responsibility to give back,” he said. “This is a great way to give back.”
Teresa Bennett, executive administrative assistant at Baptist Health Floyd, was among the volunteers with the hospital’s team on Friday.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” she said. “When we became the site to host it, I just jumped on it. It’s a great thing. They just tell us what to do, and we just jump in and do it.”
Hardin said she hopes to send a positive message to her sons, ages 17 and 13, through her involvement in the building project. She said obstacles such as student loans have made it difficult to purchase her own home, and she looks forward to moving into the home with her family.
“Something I push hard for my kiddos is that if you work hard, you do the right thing and you just stay the course — you sow the seeds, and you’ll be able to harvest them,” Hardin said. “That’s something they’re actually seeing — they’re seeing how I’m working hard in the things that I do, and now I’m able to reach some of those goals.”
