NEW ALBANY — Volunteers dressed up in Halloween costumes on Thursday as they worked the vaccination clinic at Indiana University Southeast.
Floyd County Health Administrator Charlotte Bass said that one of the volunteers had the idea to dress up for Halloween to do something fun for those coming to get vaccinated.
The volunteers also sought to spread the Halloween spirit by handing out candy to those driving through the clinic.
The costumes varied from witches, to a cow, to Flo from Progressive. Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger was dressed as a beekeeper, with Bass and another volunteer dressing up as bees.
"I think we brought a little bit of levity to the whole situation," Schellenberger said. "Vaccinations are serious but this is kind of a way to break some of the tension and just kind of have a good day, and bring a little laughter and cheer to the people.
"One lady that came in, she was kind of anxious. She said after she saw some people in costumes it eased her a little bit, kind of eased her tension about getting the vaccine," Schellenberger said.
Bass said that they had about 170 people registered to get shots Thursday and were expecting to see many people come without appointments as well.
Schellenberger said that by the end of the day they saw nearly 300 people, with some people getting their first shots and others receiving their booster.
The clinic is open weekly at 4201 Grant Line Rd on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.