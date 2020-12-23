FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners pumped the brakes this week on a plan to unify fire service and potentially EMS under one operation.
Following comments offered Tuesday night during the second public hearing on a county-wide fire district, Commissioner Tim Kamer proposed the process be delayed and a committee formed to further research the proposal.
Kamer’s motion was approved 3-0, but Commissioner John Schellenberger insisted that a deadline be established so the issue isn’t dragged out for another year. In order for the county-wide operation to begin in 2022, the commissioners would have needed to approve the district by Dec. 31.
Under state guidelines, commissioners must approve a district before forming a board to decide how the service will operate.
Georgetown, Greenville and Lafayette townships are served by their own fire departments which are footed through taxes collected in those areas. New Albany Township contracts with New Chapel Fire for service. Franklin Township pays $10,000 annually for fire protection from Lanesville. The city of New Albany has its own fire department and wouldn’t be affected by a county-wide district.
Proponents of the plan tout it as a means to streamline fire protection, making it more efficient while organizing the individual districts under one umbrella. Some have also said EMS should be run by the county instead of paying a private entity for the service.
Opponents of the district, or those who wanted it delayed for more research, said it will raise taxes and that there’s no guarantee the service will be better than the existing structure.
Former commissioner Billy Stewart said during Tuesday’s hearing that on the outside, the idea seems reasonable.
“My issue was lack of transparency,” Stewart said.
The commissioners should have been more forthcoming about the proposal in order to attract more input from residents and stakeholders, he said.
The commissioners voted in a public meeting earlier this year to fund a financial study for a county-wide fire district. The issue actually dates back to 2005, as the county considered the option at that time though the idea never came to fruition.
Stewart added that the county shouldn’t “muddy two major subjects” by including EMS service with the district.
Schellenberger responded that merging county fire protection into one department is far from a new concept, but rather the issue keeps getting kicked down the road. He also disagreed with Stewart’s assessment that EMS shouldn’t be included in a county-wide fire operation.
“You cannot separate the two,” Schellenberger said.
The financial study prepared by Reedy Financial Group shows tax increases across the board in the townships for the first year of a county-wide operation. The study includes a $1.8 million projection for EMS costs. Schellenberger pointed out that the county pays about $290,000 a year to New Chapel for EMS, and that another study commissioned earlier this year estimated revenue of about $1.3 million if the service was brought in-house.
In terms of residential property tax, the projected increase for the first year would range from $15 to $57 for a property valued at $100,000. Franklin would have the highest increase since it doesn’t currently have a fire district.
The increases would be higher for rental, agricultural and commercial properties.
Most districts would see decreases in taxes in the second and subsequent years of the operation. Reedy representatives explained the first year rates would be higher as Indiana collects taxes in arrears, so the levies due for a previous year wouldn’t be due until the following year.
Schellenberger said that the district could actually create a cost savings for county taxpayers after initial hikes. Franklin would be an exception based on its lack of a district currently.
It was also brought up during the hearing that the county could use existing funds to limit the amount of the initial increase.
As was the case during the first hearing, multiple public safety and elected officials spoke about the proposal.
Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said that the process seemed rushed at the end of the year.
“Let’s take the time and get it right,” he said.
Charlie Moon, a Franklin resident, doesn’t think the commissioners blind-sided the public with the plan. He described the additional taxes that would be paid by people in his township as more of an insurance policy than a fee.
The subject being discussed isn’t just about money, but rather about ensuring that people receive timely, potentially life-saving service if there’s a wreck or a fire, Moon said.
“You can’t put a price tag on that,” he said.
Matt Owen, a captain for New Chapel and the president of the Jeffersonville City Council, said many of the people who work for the service live in Floyd County.
“They serve with passion because they want to be involved in protecting their community,” he said.
He added that New Chapel hasn’t weighed in on the discussions on ways to improve the service.
“But we’ve never been asked either,” Owen said.
As part of the committee tasked with examining the issue, Kamer said EMS stakeholders should have a seat at the table.
The committee will also include fire chiefs and district board members from the townships, a member of the county council, a representative from county dispatch and a trustee from Franklin.
Kamer will serve as the commissioners’ representative on the committee. At Schellenberger’s request, the body agreed to set a May 31, 2021 deadline for the committee to report back to the commissioners. There will be monthly updates provided to the commissioners before that deadline arrives, Kamer said.
He emphasized the committee should be transparent and that its meetings will be public.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said there’s ample work to be done before a decision is made on the issue. If approved next year, the service could launch in 2023.
“This is a deep subject with a lot of questions,” Carruthers said.
