SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana county clerks are preparing for the municipal elections that are ahead.
Clark County Clerk Ryan Lynch said citizens have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10 to register to vote and early voting begins on Oct. 11.
The clerk’s office in Clark County has recently launched a new website, ClarkCountyElections.com, so citizens can have information about local candidates at their fingertips.
“One thing that I ran on was trying to improve our transparency as much as possible,” Lynch said. “Not saying we weren’t transparent before. There’s always room for improvement in everything we do in life, and we wanted to have a separate site apart from the county site in order to give information out as quickly as possible.”
The website features information about candidates, finance records from current and past candidates, election results and information about voting locations.
Lynch said his office has also been reaching out to candidates so they can supply voters with information about who’s on the ballot.
“We don’t support any candidates, we just want the information out to support the community,” Lynch said.
He said the website also has more information related to elections.
“Something we have there is a little more detail on poll workers,” Lynch said. “We have started scanning the campaign finance reports we have. We are only required to keep them for so long, I figured we started with the ones we have, so we can just put them on a database so people can search for individuals. They can look through those reports without having to contact the office.”
Lynch said political parties get poll workers on board and have a few months before they have to submit their list to the clerk’s office.
“Poll workers are a hot commodity, so it’s pretty much a changing list all the way up until Election Day,” Lynch said. “That’s one thing that’s important, trying to recruit good poll workers so that we can make sure elections run smoothly.”
Election Day is Nov. 7.
Floyd County residents can go to https://floydcountyclerk.org/ for more information.
