INDIANAPOLIS — Are you registered to vote? If you want to have your say in the Nov. 3 General Election, you need to register today. Voters registering in the county clerk’s office must do so by close of business, and voters registering online have until midnight.
Hoosiers can register to vote online by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com. Citizens can also submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk's office.
In addition to registration, IndianaVoters.com allows Hoosiers to look up their polling place, get directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, request an absentee ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.
In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• be a citizen of the United States,
• be at least 18 years old by Election Day,
• have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
“I urge all Hoosiers to exercise their right to vote,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “It only takes a few minutes to register and can be done online at any time.”
Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
Other election dates to remember:
• Thursday, Oct. 22
Deadline, by 11:59 p.m., for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax or email.
• Monday, Nov. 2
Deadline, by noon, for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Deadline for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s place of confinement.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3
General Election Day — Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.
Source: 2020 Indiana Election Calendar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.