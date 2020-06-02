CLARK COUNTY — Voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum that will separate West Clark Community Schools into two school districts.
The referendum to separate the West Clark into the Henryville/Borden School Corp. and the Silver Creek Community School Corp. The referendum received 4,918, or 74.7%, “yes” votes, while 1,666 voters, or 24.3%, voted “no.”
Two interim boards for both districts have already been appointed to replace the existing school board. The reorganization will go into effect July 1.
The district’s separation is the first of its nature in Indiana, and the district has been pursuing the separation since a $95 million capital projects referendum was rejected by voters in 2017.
West Clark Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd said the decision by voters will help the school communities move forward.{p class=”p1”}”I think we all have to respect what stakeholders decided — they had the opportunity to express their wish, and I think at this point, we have closure for something that has been, I guess, in our minds for years now.”
The West Clark separation plan states that the divorce will “eliminate internal competition for resources.”
The 2017 referendum would have mostly supported building and program improvements at the Silver Creek campuses, and it faced significant opposition from many residents in Borden and Henryville.
The Borden/Henryville district is expected to include about 1,800 students, and the Silver Creek district would include about 2,900 students.
West Clark board member Doug Coffman is happy to get the result the board has been working toward for more than two years. He will serve on the Silver Creek interim board.
“In reorganizing, it basically allows Silver Creek to move forward with programming it wants to implement, and the same with the Henryville/Borden community,” he said. “It gives each community more investing in their own community.”
Moving forward, the two interim boards will have to consider interlocal agreements to provide services such as special needs, IT and food services. Interim board members will serve six months until the November election.
“I think both districts are in a good position — everything was vetted internally that each group can sustain themselves and be good stewards of resources, so both communities should be fine,” Coffman said.
The Silver Creek interim board intends to offer the superintendent position to Perez-Lloyd through the remainder of the year, according to Coffman. Henryville/Borden will have to search for a superintendent.
Staff in the administration building will likely be split among the two new districts, he said.
West Clark school board member Kevin Puckett said he is feeling a “myriad” of emotions after learning the results of the referendum, including amazement, excitement and fear. He will serve on the Borden/Henryville interim board.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought up new financial concerns, since it is uncertain how many students will be returning to the schools, he said.
“The money follows wherever the student goes,” he said. “There’s a little fear there, and I felt a lot more comfortable with this split before the pandemic.”
While finances will be the biggest challenge, Puckett also looks forward to the opportunities of moving forward as two separate districts.
“The vote gives us closure — now we have direction,” he said. “It ultimately benefits our students in the end to now know where to go. We’ve been sitting in limbo for years and not been able do projects and big initiatives.”
Perez-Lloyd said the current West Clark board and appointed interim boards have been proactive in preparing for the separation.
“Even with these challenging times coming our way, I believe we will make decisions based on what is best for our students,” she said.
