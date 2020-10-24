FLOYD COUNTY — Kate Caufield, who lives in New Albany, and Phyllis Yeager, a resident of Floyds Knobs, are about as far apart politically as the geographic elevation that separates their Floyd County homes.
Both women self-identify as independents — but similarities end there.
“I’ve never declared and I’m not going to this time,” said Caufield, who noted she’s never voted a straight party ballot, either.
Yeager comes from a long line of Democrats — her grandfather was a Democrat state senator in Montana for 20 years — but she feels the Democratic Party no longer upholds her values.
The 75-year-old Montana native and former Alaska resident taught elementary school before she and her husband moved to Southern Indiana, where they owned and operated the Days Inn at Sellersburg before retiring.
It wasn’t until she became a member of the National Federation of Independent Business that Yeager started looking closer at voting records of elected officials.
“They track that,” she said of the Federation. “The Democratic Party was moving away from my values.”
Her values, Caufield said, are not something she sees reflected in Donald Trump. “He’s not exhibited the values that are important to me,” she said.
Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, “most align with my values,” said the 45-year-old Caufield, who works at a nonprofit. “I’m excited to see a young woman on the ticket.”
Caufield is passionate about human rights, access to resources, health care and racial justice — issues she believes Biden will address if he becomes president. That’s why she plans to vote for him when she goes to the polls on Election Day.
Yeager has already voted — for Trump, who garnered her vote in 2016, as well. She and her husband voted several weeks ago, soon after early voting opened, Yeager said.
“I believe the policies I support he supports,” she said of the president. “I’ll be the first to admit I don’t like his language and the things he says. But I think he’s a fighter. He stands in the way of us becoming a socialist or communist country.”
Yeager said she values “supporting police, gun rights, a strong military,” things for which she believes Trump stands, “and small business, not everything run by the government.
“Here we are across the river from Louisville and we saw what happened this summer,” she said.
Caufield believes there has been a lot of “misinformation and misrepresentation of racial justice protests and the pandemic.”
“Systemic racism is real,” she said. “The system is set up to fail. To say ‘I don’t see color’ is not enough, it’s not.”
Yeager worries what would become of America under a Biden Administration.
“I’ve watched him as much as I could,” she said of Biden. “I worry if he is elected that he won’t be in charge; Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will take over, push their socialist agenda.
“I’ve come around the last couple years to believe our freedoms are being taken, freedom of speech, freedom of religion,” Yeager said, citing as an example the recent blocking by Facebook of a New York Post article. “That’s a red flag, a big red flag for me.”
Facebook is a place where Caufield says she tries to be positive. “On Facebook, I try to be pro, rather than against.” She does the same when it comes to politics, she said, being for a candidate as opposed to against someone.
She finds political party, though, to be less of a factor in local elections.
“Locally, you get to know people,” Caufield said. “The people running for school board and state reps, you get to know them, party is not as important.”
But it’s the top of the ticket that most concerns Yeager.
“We are in war, not with the Democrats, but with the Chinese communists. Not Russia, China is the one I fear,” said Yeager, who believes China is trying to gradually take over the country. “We’re slipping into socialism, you see it in health care, gun control, education — and they’re using Biden to do it.”
She is steadfast in her belief that the “virus was sent here, to us, and the world from China.”
Her family has experienced a pandemic before. Both of her grandparents and their two young children were afflicted with the Spanish flu of 1918-19. Her grandmother went into early labor and delivered her father six weeks premature.
Now, Yeager said she tires of hearing daily about the number of deaths from the coronavirus. “It is terrible,” she said, “but 675,000 people died from the flu when we had only one-third of the population we have today. You never hear that number.”
The potential her family might contract the coronavirus worries Caufield, who said she hopes the virus “gets us as late as possible, so they know what to do.”
The political polarity of the two women will hold true on election night, when Caufield intends to stay up to watch election results. Planning for a long night, she took the next day off work.
Yeager, on the other hand, won’t be staying up late. “I don’t think we’ll know right away,” she said of presidential election results, but she’s confident Trump will win.
You can’t audibly detect the pulse of the voters, but it beats vigorously in the electorate.
“It might be just about like last time,” Yeager said, pointing to “a silent majority” she expects will be heard when they cast their votes.
