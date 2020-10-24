SELLERSBURG — Phillip Hartzell just finished reading a book about Dwight Eisenhower, who served two terms as president of the United States, from 1953 to 1961.
“He was a remarkable warrior,” the 72-year-old Sellersburg resident said of America’s 34th president. “He had a good, good heart. He was educated, he had experience.”
Hartzell said today’s leaders pale in comparison, including the current occupant of the White House.
“Never, ever in my wildest dream did I believe we’d have a man, or a woman for that matter, anyone as bad,” he said of President Donald Trump, noting the president’s “self-absorbed attitude.”
“He’s never been wrong about anything — just ask him,” Hartzell said, adding that the president has had excellent people on his staff, but “they’re all gone now. That should tell you something.”
Hartzell gave two examples, climate change and COVID-19, where Trump should have embraced what the experts were telling him.
“We should have been better prepared” for the pandemic, he said.
Now retired, Hartzell, a 1970 graduate of Indiana University, worked in newspaper advertising and then as a manager at America’s Window, a general contractor.
A self-described moderate who votes regularly — the past couple of elections and in this one by absentee ballot — Hartzell was a reluctant Hillary Clinton voter in 2016, and wasn’t really disappointed when she lost.
“That’s the fallacy of the the two-party system,” he said. “Last time, the two choices were really bad.”
He was willing to give Trump a chance, though, but that optimism faded quickly.
Asked what he likes about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Hartzell answered without hesitation: “He’s not Donald Trump.”
He does believe Biden would be more inclusive and less divisive, and that his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, is “every bit as good as Mike Pence.”
Hartzell’s criticism of national leadership is bipartisan; he knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up the president’s State of the Union speech, and denounced Mitch McConnell’s pledge to do everything he could to assure that Barack Obama was not re-elected to a second term as president.
Hartzell questions where the next person worthy of the presidency is going to come from, given the financial wherewithal needed to run for office, but he knows he’s looking for more from an elected leader, someone who can unify the country.
“I don’t care what gender [a candidate is], what race, but I do care about education, background, ethics and morals,” he said. “The image of the office means something to me. I guess I’ve grown up with that.”
As an independent, Hartzell has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, but many in his family “vote the party,” he said.
“The current president is a real example of the fallacy in that,” he said. “The only thing I can do is vote.”
