NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana continues to be a magnet for business, as Vsimple has announced its intention to relocate its corporate headquarters to a facility at 318 East Fourth St. in downtown New Albany.
The company plans to invest more than $1.8 million in improvements, lease payments, equipment, hardware and software. The move will create 70 full-time, salaried positions by 2025, with a focus on research and development, sales and marketing, and customer success. These are high-paying positions with compensation well above the average wage for Floyd County.
“Vsimple is challenging the status quo in so many ways; choosing the space we did in New Albany, Indiana really fits the way we operate,” said Buddy Bockweg, CEO and co-founder of Vsimple. "We want to be a tentpole in this community for many years to come and are excited about the numerous advantages within it, including a large pool of talent."
Based on the company's job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Vsimple of up to $1.1 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The company will also request $120,000 in training grants to be considered by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission at its meeting on Tuesday.
"Indiana's reputation as a hub for innovation continues to grow as high-tech companies like Vsimple choose our state for their headquarters and continued expansion," said Dave Roberts, executive vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation for the IEDC. "The state of Indiana is placing an enhanced focus on supporting entrepreneurial companies and growing our tech ecosystem, and we are thrilled to support Vsimple and help the company achieve even more in the years to come."
“New Albany continues to build a reputation for creating the atmosphere and infrastructure that are essential to attracting and retaining dynamic companies. Vsimple’s announcement is further proof that our hard work and commitment are paying off for the city and the region,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “I am excited about the company’s decision and look forward to many years of continued success and growth for our friends at Vsimple.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “The fact that Vsimple chose southern Indiana for their corporate headquarters and future growth speaks volumes about our region, our workforce and our leadership. Vsimple’s focus on software solutions to streamline internal processes makes them an ideal fit for the dynamic manufacturing and distribution base in this area and beyond. As always, 1si looks forward to working with them in any way we can to help ensure their continued success.”
About Vsimple
Vsimple is a leader in the Software as a Service (SaaS) space, providing end-to-end systems for manufacturers and distributors encompassing record management, internal coordination, customer communication and data insights. Learn more at www.vsimple.com.
