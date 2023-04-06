NEW ALBANY — W.M. Kelley partnered with Prosser Vocational to donate material for senior student projects in the last nine weeks of school.
Students will build their own lockboxes with the materials and blueprints being provided by W.M. Kelley. The metal was precut and processed by W.M. Kelley, but it is up to the students to weld the pieces into a working lockbox.
After they finish welding the lockboxes, W.M. Kelley will powder paint the lockboxes for the students. They will have the option of four colors to choose for paint.
Employees of W.M. Kelley went to the school to guide the students on how to build their lockbox and demonstrate the fabrication process. Some of the employees who demonstrated how to build them were graduates of Prosser.
“We hire a lot of students out of Prosser to come to our facility as welders and they don’t have the opportunity to work off blueprints to build a project to take home,” said Ryan Banet, W.M. Kelley’s vice president of administration. “We’ve seen it as a way that we can help them learn while also making a donation to the kids to learn and grow.”
This project helps the students get a feeling for how a welding job works before they enter into the industry.
W.M. Kelley helps the welding program at Prosser with donations of metals and other gifts for their seniors.
“They’re a big asset to these kids, because a lot of the time when you have to purchase the steel and stuff, it’s not cheap,” said Perry Warren, one of Prosser’s welding instructors. “We rely a lot on our local companies to help us out.”
Prosser teaches its students on all processes of welding such as MIG welding, TIG welding, stick welding and more.
The school offers classes for trades such as automotive services, electrical, cosmetology and much more. For more information on the school, go to https://prosser.nafcs.k12.in.us/
“Most of our programs are a two-year program,” Warren said. “We’ve already got 70 applicants for next year in our junior (welding) class.”
It is to the point where they have to turn people away.
W.M. Kelley is a metal fabrication company that specialize in metal fabrication and material handling. They work with companies such as Amazon, FedEx, airports and more.
The company helps Prosser with many topics other than donating material.
“We come over here and we help them with the mock interviews and they’ll have some job fairs and we’ll come over and do that,” Banter said. “They have a competition at the end of the year; we donate some gift cards and a welding hood to the champion.”
They want to help make the program more exciting for the students as well as help the instructors with the program.
“We’re very appreciative of W.M. Kelley,” Warren said. “Everything that they do for us is much appreciated. It helps shake these young minds and helps us to getting the material that we need.”
