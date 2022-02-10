Georgetown resident Doug Wacker has filed to run for Floyd County Council District 4 as a Republican.
Doug Wacker is a 23-year veteran teacher of high school U.S. Government and Economics with extensive leadership experience as an educator, leader, and public servant within the community. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in Secondary Education from Indiana University Southeast and has been a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana. Currently, Mr. Wacker serves on the Georgetown Township Board, Georgetown Plan Commission, Georgetown BZA Commission and Servant Leader Board Wesley Chapel UMC. Wacker also served as an elected official for six years on the Clarksville Community School Board of Trustees.
As to the challenges facing the county, Mr. Wacker believes, “the biggest challenge for Floyd County is balancing infrastructure development and cost with the tremendous growth occurring in the county. With growth comes added responsibility of the government to spend wisely. We must be good stewards of our general fund and of the proceeds from the hospital sale. If I am elected to serve on the county council, I will apply my fiscal conservative beliefs to influence smart spending, growth, and posterity for the people of Floyd County.”
You can reach Doug Wacker at 502-338-9248 or dl.wacker@att.net or “Doug Wacker for Floyd County District 4” on Facebook.
