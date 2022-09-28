NEW ALBANY — A new concept inspired by Mexican food is coming to New Albany.
Wacky Nachos and Ice Treats is expected to open in the former Legends Café space at 2602 Charlestown Road in the coming weeks.
It's a homecoming of sorts for business owner Charles Hurt, who opened his Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy venture at Vincennes and Spring streets in November 2020.
"The community wanted me to come back, they mayor wanted me to come back," Hurt said.
Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy moved to Green Tree Mall last December after a vehicle crashed into the New Albany store. Hurt said he'd been working with the city and Develop New Albany to find a new location where he can use grant money to bring his concept back to Floyd County.
"They wanted me to come back as the cotton candy guy, I wanted to come bigger and better and stronger," Hurt said. "...I always wanted to do nachos but still do burritos, tacos and stuff, so we’ll do the whole menu."
Alongside offerings like tacos, burritos and nachos, Wacky Nachos will also feature ice treats and cotton candy from Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy. The cotton candy will be made on site.
Hurt said he's excited to be part of the redevelopment of the Charlestown Road corridors and put his own creative spin on the place.
"It's supposed to be a place if you have a bad day, you're like 'Hey, I have the right place to take you,'" he said.
That's where the name Wacky Nachos comes from and Hurt said the atmosphere will be fun and positive for customers.
General Manager Michael Tackett said he's ready to take the reins once the concept opens.
"I noticed somebody had said it's a healthier option on one of the Facebook posts and it is," Tackett said. "Because people who work out and they care about calories and they count, they can come in and say 'OK I just want these vegetables with this meat and protein and that’s it.'"
Outdoor seating is coming to the location and there are plans to add a deck along with an outside television.
"You have a local owner and whenever you think of the employees, the owner has been in here way more than I have," Tackett said. "He’s going to appreciate and take are of the employees more and make sure the pay is there and kind of be more right hand to take care of the employee. It’s going to be something where they can have a good safe, environment to work in."
Wacky Nachos will be open every day. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
