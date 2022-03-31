JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health announces that Joey Waddell, MHA, CCPPS has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Working with leadership, he will oversee operational and clinical departments and direct the hospital’s strategic plans.
“I welcome Joey to the leadership of Clark. His operational and team building experience will help us drive change and enhance successful operations,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health.
Waddell earned his bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA and earned his MHA from the University of Phoenix. He is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.
“I am excited to begin my journey with Clark,” Waddell said. “I look forward to working with team members to ensure the organization is highly aligned and effective in meeting our vision of creating places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice, and employees want to work.”
After serving in the U.S. Army, Waddell began his career in healthcare as an x-ray tech and expanded his experience at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky as the Assistant Director of Imaging. He was then promoted to the Director of Diagnostic Services from 2014 to 2020. His most recent role was Assistant Administrator at Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. There, he led several projects, committees, and programs while collaborating with key stakeholders to improve communication, relationships, processes, and outcomes.
Waddell began his new role on March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.