JEFFERSONVILLE — September is national recovery month and TruHealing in Jeffersonville brought people together to celebrate overcoming the epidemic that affects many people and families.
TruHealing Riverbend is a recovery center for people battling drug and alcohol addiction. They offer partial hospitalization, outpatient programs and addiction therapy.
The center gathered its recovering addicts Wednesday in downtown Jeffersonville to walk for recovery to spread awareness and released purple balloons in memory of those lost to addiction.
“We went around and discussed with them previously in the week how they'd be able to release anything that's holding them back in their recovery,” said Madisyn Bowser, director of operations for TruHealing. “We decided that releasing the balloons is the best way to pay tribute to those that they have lost during their journey who have lost the battle to addiction.”
They also wanted to remind the recovering alcoholics of how far they had come and to celebrate that journey so far.
“Some of them have been sober for 30 days, some one day and some of them for 60 days,” said Janis Barnett, the group facilitator and 14 years sober. “Some of them have came and went back out and came back because the motto is to keep coming back doesn't matter how many times you fall down, it’s about getting back up.”
This was to not only help people in recovery but to help show others that people with addiction problems can change and recover.
The path to recovery is a challenge. Greveice “Geno” Hopkins said the most challenging part for him was rediscovering himself and appreciation for others that he lost. Hopkins was addicted for over 20 years and now has been sober for two months.
“It's going to be a lifelong struggle, but I've got the effort to put into this, most of it being newfound effort in sobriety,” Hopkins said. “I couldn't see through the haze and the fog of addiction, but it's, it's been a new promising attention for me.”
As TruHealing was able to give Hopkins the support and encouragement he needed to stay sober, it became more of a family to him, he said.
“We want to get awareness out there because there's a lot of stereotypes still about people with addiction. We do recover,” Barnett said. “We are human beings, we had lives, we just lost our way. We don't want to be addicts. It just happens.”
