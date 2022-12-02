NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at Mt. Tabor Elementary School, students and their families got together for the facility’s very first Winter Wonderland holiday celebration. The event was organized by the school’s PTO.
Everywhere you went, holiday spirit filled the air. The main entrance was decorated with an array of colorful lights. People came in, dressed in holiday attire. The children, in particular, constituted a large part of the crowd. They donned reindeer headbands, Christmas light necklaces, and shirts with their favorite holiday characters.
Once people made their way inside the building, they were greeted by a festive, cheerful “elf” handing out pieces of paper which described the evening’s events. When guests ventured a little farther past the main entry, there was a small merchandise table set up, and they had the opportunity to purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts with the school’s name on it so they can show their school spirit.
Downstairs in the cafeteria, cupcakes, fruit punch, and water were served. The tabletops were covered with festive and bright colors. It was a place where family and friends could hang out and catch up on things, or talk about the upcoming holidays. There were also fun arts and craft activities for the entire family to enjoy. Guests could make their own paper snowmen, reindeer, and whatever else reminded them of the holidays.
In the gymnasium, visitors had the opportunity meet and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children who visited them would receive candy. There was also a live reindeer by the name of Joy, as well as her handler, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Ryan. Both were eager to greet people who wanted to take photos with them. Joy didn’t seem to mind people getting close to and petting her. The lines to meet both Santa and Mrs. Claus and Joy got extremely long once more people made their way to the gymnasium.
The president of the PTO Board, Natalie Hentrup, was glad the event turned out as well as it did.
“We have had an in-school holiday program for at least 30 to 35 years. This is my 10th year here," she said.
Hentrup is also proud to be a member of the Mt. Tabor family.
“We have a wide range of students attending this school. This is our first Winter Wonderland. We promoted the event through social media, and we sent out emails and fliers. Even though this is a large school, we are like a family. We are a close-knit community,” she said.
All the programs the school has hosted in the past were during school hours, so not as many people had the opportunity to attend those.
Back upstairs, guests walked through the hallways, which were decorated with the students’ holiday-themed artwork. Once they reached the second set of hallways, visitors had the opportunity to meet and take photos with Buddy from the movie Elf.
But perhaps the most dazzling of the displays was in the third section of the hallways. The main lights were off, but the entire area was decorated with white lights. The extra ambiance only added to the winter wonderland theme. A little further down the hallway, Olaf was there to greet fans and have pictures taken with them. And just a few feet from where he was were Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen. The line for them was almost as long as that for Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The mayor of New Albany, Jeff Gahan, was also in attendance, along with the rest of his family.
Erin Kaiser, the student support facilitator, was also pleased with this year’s event.
“I think it’s had a super turnout. I think the teachers, staff, and PTO did a great job putting everything together. I was amazed by all the creativity and detail. It’s great to be a part of Mt. Tabor," Kaiser said.
Because of the great success of this year’s event, others will most likely follow. As Hentrup stated, Mt. Tabor Elementary School is a family, and faculty and staff are glad they are able to extend their invitation to the community whom they educate and serve.
