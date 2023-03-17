Wall Street United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville will again host a Summer Music Arts Camp for children in the community.
Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 12-16. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Get ready for a mysterious “whodunit” that dives into one of the Bible’s most famous parables.
Music Camp will have two offerings this summer: one for traditional campers who are 6 years to rising 6th graders, and one for youth campers who are in 7th grade – 12th grade. This camp is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Registration is now open, and spots are already filling up. You can register now at https://wallstreetumc.org/musical-arts-camp (Registration will close on May 1 or when classes are full.)
Registration for the Musical Arts Camp must be completed and submitted with payment ($25) online, to the church office during regular office hours (Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), or by mail to:
Musical Arts Camp, Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.
Scholarships are available, when needed. Please contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
