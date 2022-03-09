CLARK COUNTY — The suspect that led Southern Indiana authorities on a multi-day manhunt following a shooting in Otisco was arrested Wednesday.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Billy R. Middleton was located and taken into custody. He's facing a number of charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and killing of a domestic animal.
He's accused of shooting victim Angela Anderson multiple times in the legs on Sunday. He also allegedly shot and killed Anderson's dog.
The incident happened on Leon Prall Road in Otisco. Witnesses said it occurred after Middleton was asked to move out of a residence. Anderson said Middleton had been abusive to her in the past.
Middleton fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene Sunday and officers spent two days searching for him extensively.
Walter Middleton, a family member of the suspect, was also arrested. He's being charged with assisting a criminal. He's accused of helping the suspect get away from police by taking him to different locations in Clark County on Tuesday to avoid arrest.
Billy Middleton is being held at the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Walter Middleton is being held in the same facility on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
