INDIANAPOLIS — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of non-fatally shooting two judges in downtown Indianapolis last year after he is reported to have violated his pretrial release.
Brandon Kaiser is charged with 14 counts including eight battery felonies for what police say was his role in the shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs last May following a verbal altercation-turned physical fight. Also charged in the case were Alfredo Vazquez and Adams, who initially faced fewer charges and ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.
Kaiser, who has said he acted in self-defense, has been out on bond since July, awaiting trial now scheduled for June 15 in Marion County. But according to a warrant filed earlier this week, he violated his pretrial release by having alcohol in his home.
