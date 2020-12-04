JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are searching for a man accused of abusing an animal in late November in Sellersburg. They are also trying to locate the animal.
Noah Davis, 19, is charged with a level 6 felony for torturing or mutilating an animal an a class A misdemeanor for animal cruelty, first offense for an incident reported to have happened Nov. 23.
Court records show Sellersburg police responded just before 10 p.m. on a report of animal abuse at a residence. They spoke with a woman who said Davis had tried to take an eight-week-old puppy from its kennel when the dog bit him on the finger. The complainant said Davis then pinned the dog down and began punching the dog. She tried to protect the animal but said Davis continued the abuse.
At one point the woman said she had the puppy in her arms and Davis had taken the dog from her with a knife, saying he was going to find a field and shoot the dog. Davis is reported to have then left with the dog in a 1999 black Chevrolet truck.
When police arrived, Davis was not at the home, and neither he nor the dog have been located. Court records show that at the time of the allegations in this case, the suspect had an outstanding warrant issued Oct. 27 for failure to appear in a misdemeanor theft case out of Clarksville Town Court.
