JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has revealed renovations to its emergency department that hospital leaders say will improve the quality and efficiency of its services.
The $5.7 million project took 24 months to complete, bringing physical and technological updates to the facility. According to CEO Martin Padgett, the last renovation at the hospital came around the turn of the millennium.
"We're well-due for it," Padgett said. "Technology has changed a lot in 20 years. The needs of the patients have changed a lot in 20 years. A lot has changed. Along with that, updating technology and monitoring systems were updated as well.”
After two years of work, Padgett said the final product is "wonderful."
“Everything from a new entrance, to a better ramp, to a new waiting room, to a new triage area — the entire area just flows better," he said. "It's nicer looking. It's cleaner looking — new paint, new monitors, even something simple like new TVs on the walls. It's extremely overdue and extremely well-done.”
Project architect James Zwissler of Stengel Hill Architecture said his team got involved in the process roughly three years ago. Like Padgett, he also noted that he was satisfied with the final product.
Throughout the duration of the project, Zwissler said he worked closely with hospital officials to make sure everything was placed exactly to their needs and expectations.
“Primarily, we've added more patient space, more treatment space and reduced the circulation," Zwissler said. "Each exam room has gotten larger. It's more efficient, gets patients through faster. That was really the goal — to make things better for the patients and the caregivers.”
Bryan Boone, director of the emergency department, said that though his crews have a multitude of other more crucial concerns in their purview, facility appearance plays a role in patient experience.
"When you're coming to a place to get medical care, first impression is important," Boone said. "While it's not the care that you actually get, it makes an impact as far as the perception of the care you get. Cleanliness and overall image does matter.”
Boone also pointed out the advantages of more space from the perspective of the providers. The new provider station takes centerstage, giving caregivers a place to work efficiently while also having easy access to treatment rooms and patients.
The physical changes have also allowed for procedural changes, too. One such change is the shortening of time waiting to get into a treatment room. When available, patients can get into a bed immediately, rather than having to fill out questionnaires beforehand.
“The main process changes that we've been able to implement with this is the provider in triage, where we have a physician assistant or nurse practitioner in triage," Boone said. "When a patient comes in, if there's a wait, they can see a provider. The provider can go ahead and order medications, exams and labs. They have their blood drawn and wait for lab results, and that takes time, too. Instead of waiting for a room idle, that time can be used waiting for lab results. It just cuts down length of stay.”
Those updated processes, Boone said, have led to improvements in metrics related to patient wait time and care given.
Something the hospital pushed for during construction was to keep the emergency room in full operation. In order to do that, the renovation was done in several phases.
"There was a series of eight phases that went on, so that when we'd renovate an area, we could open up a new area to keep a sufficient number of beds at all times," Padgett said. "The ambulances kept coming, and we're here to stay open and serve our community.”
During that time, Boone said nurses, technicians and physicians were under a heavy amount of stress. Because of their ability to operate efficiently during that time, he made it a point to credit their hard work.
"It takes a lot to go through a renovation, and they've done an awesome job," he said. "A lot of that data are results from that renovation. We just opened, so that data is showing we've made improvements even without a full department. Now that we're open, I'm excited to see what we can do with the processes and finished department."
