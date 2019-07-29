NEW ALBANY — A homeless camp along Silver Creek in New Albany was demolished by city crews Monday.
According to a release sent out by the office of Mayor Jeff Gahan on Monday afternoon, officials first identified that two people were living in an unpermitted structure in the woods near the waterway Friday.
"Reports Friday identified two people squatting in an illegal wooden structure on public property along Silver Creek in New Albany," the statement reads. "Several agencies have investigated the situation. After inspection of the structure and site, it was determined to be unsafe and unsanitary. Their personal belongings were returned, and the unsanitary and unsafe structure has been demolished. The City, working in cooperation with the New Albany Township Trustee, which aids those in need, offered them temporary housing. In addition, several other outreach organizations have been assisting and temporary housing has been arranged."
But those living at the site say that police have been making frequent visits to the camp — which had multiple structures housing a total of six people — over the past several weeks.
Marcy Garcia, a volunteer with Hip Hop Cares, has been helping those living in the camp since last winter. The reason the site came to the attention of city officials, she believes, was a fire that took place in one of the structures roughly five weeks ago.
"I think the fire brought it to light," Garcia said. "I think that's really what gave attention to this camp. It was a pretty major fire that happened, and it brought attention, not only to them, but it makes people question the city of New Albany about the homeless population."
David Walston, whose structure was the one to catch fire, had been living at the site for one year prior to its demolition. He said equipment to take down the encampment was transported to the creekside Friday.
"They've tried to bluff us out," Walston said. "They brought their machines down the other day and threatened to take [the camps] down Friday, then they postponed it to Monday."
In the weeks leading up to the demolition, residents said police had come down to take pictures of the site, telling residents that the photos would be turned over to city officials. The call then came in that a decision had been made to raze the area.
"They didn't give us no warning," said Tony Babbs, who has been living along Silver Creek on and off for five years. "They just came down and ran our IDs and looked through our stuff to make sure we didn't have any illegal drugs or illegal things, which we don't have anything down there illegal. They did it for like two weeks. The health inspector people came down ... then finally they came down and said the city was going to tear us down, and they weren't going to give us any notice. We were trying to get all of our stuff."
That demolition, however, was believed to be postponed Monday. This notion stemmed from conversations Garcia had with police officials and local homeless outreach groups.
According to Garcia, police told her that there had been a "miscommunication" about the matter, in that they didn't know the structures were occupied. The police, she said, told her that no structures would be taken down until an ordinance was in place. Once that ordinance was in place, demolition would take place and occupation of the site would be considered trespassing.
Though she and the residents recognized that such an ordinance could go into effect Tuesday or later this week, they thought they were safe Monday.
"I was standing down [near the camp] at 10:30 this morning, and I got a phone call from one of the residents down there," Garcia said. "She was in a panic, just crying. She said the police were here, and they're coming back to demolish the camps."
The city noted that "building codes, zoning ordinances, and other laws do not permit the construction of unsafe structures to be used for shelter in the woods, in parks, or in the public right-of-way" in its decision to take the site down, noting that it was "unsanitary."
Garcia, however, said she has never felt unsafe in her trips to visit residents.
"The camp stays clean," Garcia said. "I've never felt harm down there while I've been down there. But, apparently the police department has concerns, and the city has concerns."
Those who had been living at the camp, though without a permanent solution, do have temporary housing for the time being. The Homelessness Task Force, which comprises several local outreach organizations, has placed all six residents in a Jeffersonville hotel for one week.
Babbs, who said he and his girlfriend were living in the camp until they saved up enough for an apartment, said that the hotel arrangement will help in the short-term. Once that week is up, however, he's not sure where they'll go.
He noted that he will be able to work more, but since paychecks are usually paid out a week or two after completion of work, he may not have enough to get into an apartment.
"I'm probably going to have to find me another spot in the woods," Babbs said. "This time I'm going to find me a spot where nobody knows where I'm at. As long as you don't have a lot of traffic, you'll be all right. I don't understand what the problem is, because there's much more problems [in New Albany] that need to be torn down than this problem. There's crack houses and all kinds of stuff up there. Down here, there's nothing going on like that. I don't even fish because I don't have a license. I don't want to have to worry about a ticket. I follow the rules and the law."
Walston, like Babbs, said he didn't have a plan after the hotel stay is over yet.
"I think it's pretty much day by day," Walston said. "Pick up the pieces and go on. That's the way to deal with all of your problems. You pick your pieces up and just go on. You don't give up, do you?"
