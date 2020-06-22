CHARLESTOWN — Indiana American Water representatives have notified the City of Charlestown that crews are en route to a water main break on Indiana Route 403, where a contractor hit a water main today.
Water outages and discolored water are likely in impacted areas, which include (but may not be limited to) the 8500 block of highway 403 to the end of the Indiana American Water system on 403; this includes Stoney Point, Bethany, Stacy, Maddoc Estates and Juniper Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.