CHARLESTOWN — Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Charlestown area beginning Monday and continuing through Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The flushing will improve water quality by removing accumulated manganese and sediment from the distribution system. While it will take about a month to complete the flushing, most customers should only be inconvenienced for a day or two when the flushing occurs in each neighborhood.
“Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems,” said Brittany Montgomery, operations manager for Indiana American Water’s Southern Indiana operations. “We have already seen a significant reduction in iron and manganese levels in the Charlestown system after placing a new $16 million water treatment facility in service this past summer.
“Customers may notice some instances of discolored water over the next month or so as we work to flush sediment from our water mains and tanks that has built up over the last several decades in the distribution system,” Montgomery continued. “Once we are completed with the flushing late this year, we expect to see even better water quality at the tap.”
This major water quality improvement continues Indiana American Water’s commitment to improving the Charlestown water system that started when it acquired the system in March 2019. Prior to placing the new water treatment plant in service, the company had already performed much needed maintenance and invested more than $11 million in system enhancements including adding automatic flushing devices to improve water quality where dead-end mains are located in the system, replacing or retiring more than 150 fire hydrants, and installing new backup power generating equipment that has already kept water flowing during several system power outages.
No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the flushing. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry or running their dishwasher during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets on the lowest level of the home or business to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing may call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.