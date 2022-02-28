CHARLESTOWN — Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Charlestown area beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday, April 1.
The flushing will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The flushing will improve water quality by removing accumulated manganese and sediment from the distribution system. While it will take about a month to complete the flushing, most customers should only be inconvenienced for a day or two when the flushing occurs in each neighborhood.
“Water main and fire hydrant flushing is an important part of a regular maintenance program for water distribution systems,” said Bill Reedy, operations manager for Indiana American Water’s southern and central Indiana operations. “We continue to monitor iron and manganese levels in the Charlestown distribution system and will be flushing on an as-needed basis until additional long-term improvements, including a new $16.3 million water treatment facility, are placed in service this summer.
Warmer temperatures are allowing the spring flushing to begin about two weeks earlier than originally planned. Temperatures are also allowing the 10 automatic flushing devices located throughout the distribution system to be placed back in service early. These devices, which help maintain water quality between complete system flushings, cannot be used during freezing conditions.
“We have already invested more than $4 million in the Charlestown system,” Reedy continued, “including placing a temporary water filtration unit in service in May of last year to remove iron and manganese from the ground water source and provide some incremental improvement in water quality until the new treatment facility is in service."
“While these improvements have helped enhance system reliability and reduce the frequency of discolored water, the new water treatment facility will provide a long-term solution for providing high-quality water service to our customers here in just a few months,” Reedy said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work to improve water quality through flushing of the Charlestown system and completing construction of this new facility that will address the long-standing issue of discolored water.”
No interruptions in water service are anticipated as a result of the flushing. Customers may experience a slight drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration while this program is underway. Customers should refrain from doing laundry or running their dishwasher during the time of day the flushing program is taking place in or near their neighborhood.
If tap water is discolored, Indiana American Water recommends allowing several cold-water faucets to run for a short time until the water runs clear. Using more than one faucet allows the water to clear more quickly.
Once flushing is completed, Indiana American Water will be giving all Charlestown residential customers and customers with meters sized 1” or less a minimum credit of $5 to compensate for water used to flush internal plumbing. Credits for customers with meters sized greater than 1” will be determined and applied based on the size of the meter.
For customers who may have discolored water, Indiana American Water has also placed a large water tanker in service at the town square across from City Hall. Customers will need to bring their own containers and water will be available on a 24/7 basis while flushing is underway.
Customers who have questions regarding hydrant flushing may call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-492-8373.
The water main flushing will be performed by Indiana American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo. All employees will also have photo ID badges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.