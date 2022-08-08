NEW ALBANY — Portions of Market Street in New Albany will be closed this week as crews install a water main.
On Sunday and Monday, Market Street was closed to through traffic from Pearl to Bank streets as crews with Dan Cristiani Excavating worked to install a water main for Indiana American Water Company.
The eastbound lane was scheduled to reopen by Monday evening, while the westbound lane is expected to remain closed until Friday. During the installation of the main, Dan Cristiani Excavating is requesting people to not park on the north side of Market Street between Pearl and Bank streets.
"We realize this area can have heavy foot traffic at times and you all rely on that foot traffic for business/access,” Dan Cristiani Project Manager Derek Misch said in a letter. "We will make every reasonable effort possible to help customers, employees, and residents access your business/residence.”
After the installation of the water main, the new line will be tested and existing services in the area will transferred. Crews will began restoration of areas affected by the construction once the pipework is finished.
"Please use caution when traveling through the area while the work is being done,” Misch said. "We apologize for any inconveniences this work may cause and appreciate your cooperation in completing the work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.