FLOYD COUNTY — Terry L. Watson has defeated incumbent James Sinks in the Republican primary for Floyd County Assessor.
Watson also defeated Republican challenger Chris Dones. Incumbent James Sinks has been serving as county assessor since 2019.
In the November election, Watson will face Democrat Patricia “Trish” Badger-Byrd, who previously served as county assessor until Sinks unseated her in the 2018 election. She was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Watson won with 50.24% of the vote compared to Sinks’ 21.89% and Dones’ 27.87%. He received 3,131 votes compared to Sinks’ 1,364 and Dones’ 1,737.
Watson is a real estate professional and appraiser with 50 years of experience, and he has Level I and II Assessor-Appraiser certifications. He also serves as president of the Floyd County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
He brings “experience and education” as a candidate, he said, and he will be a “full-time” assessor if elected. He served for 13 years on the state’s Real Estate Appraisal Licensure and Certification Board.
The role of the county assessor is to identify and appraise taxable property to determine assessed value.
“I will do the best I can to improve the efficiency of the office and make it one of the best around and in the state, if possible,” Watson said. “We have a good Property Tax Board of Appeals and a lot of good people working in that direction, so hopefully we can get it done.”
Watson said he is feeling “kind of overwhelmed” and surprised by his primary win. He felt it was a “good race,” and “everyone presented themselves really well.”
“I felt pretty good going in, but you just don’t have any idea when they cast their ballots what’s going to happen,” he said.
Sinks said it has been "one of the greatest honors" of his life to serve as county assessor, and he has "worked hard to uphold that honor."
He also congratulated Watson and said he will work with the new assessor "to continue moving the office of the assessor in a positive and professional direction."
"I would like to thank my wonderful staff — we have worked together as a team to put our clients, the taxpayers, first , and we never forgot to be extra polite and helpful," he said.
